BJP MLA booked for alleged assault on education director in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: High drama unfolded at the Uttarakhand Directorate of Primary Education on Saturday as a heated dispute over renaming a government school escalated into physical violence.

Police have registered an FIR against BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters following allegations of assault, vandalism, and criminal intimidation directed at the Director of Primary Education, Ajay Naudiyal.

The incident occurred around 12:10 pm at the Nanurkheda office.

According to the complaint filed by Ajay Naudiyal, MLA Kau arrived unannounced with a group of supporters and forcibly entered the Director’s cabin.

At the time, the Director was reportedly conducting a meeting with the Chief Administrative Officer and other staff members. "As soon as the MLA entered, he ordered the staff to leave and began using foul language," the Director stated in his complaint.

The situation turned dire when the MLA’s team allegedly locked the door from the inside. Naudiyal claims he was subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, and death threats.

The primary bone of contention was the renaming of a government school in the Raipur area.