BJP MLA booked for alleged assault on education director in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: High drama unfolded at the Uttarakhand Directorate of Primary Education on Saturday as a heated dispute over renaming a government school escalated into physical violence.
Police have registered an FIR against BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters following allegations of assault, vandalism, and criminal intimidation directed at the Director of Primary Education, Ajay Naudiyal.
The incident occurred around 12:10 pm at the Nanurkheda office.
According to the complaint filed by Ajay Naudiyal, MLA Kau arrived unannounced with a group of supporters and forcibly entered the Director’s cabin.
At the time, the Director was reportedly conducting a meeting with the Chief Administrative Officer and other staff members. "As soon as the MLA entered, he ordered the staff to leave and began using foul language," the Director stated in his complaint.
The situation turned dire when the MLA’s team allegedly locked the door from the inside. Naudiyal claims he was subjected to verbal abuse, physical assault, and death threats.
The primary bone of contention was the renaming of a government school in the Raipur area.
The Director reportedly informed the legislator that such administrative changes fall under the jurisdiction of the state government and are not within his personal authority.
This explanation allegedly provoked the MLA's ire. Witnesses described a scene of absolute chaos. "They started throwing office furniture and tearing up official files. Some sensitive documents were even taken away by the group," alleged an office staff member.
Female employees who attempted to intervene were also reportedly mistreated.
Director Naudiyal sustained visible injuries to his face and eye during the scuffle and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical examination.
Confirming the legal action, Raipur Station House Officer (SHO) Girish Negi said, "Based on the complaint filed by Director Ajay Naudiyal, we have registered a case against MLA Umesh Sharma Kau and his supporters. The investigation is underway."
In a surprising turn of events, a cross-complaint was filed by the MLA’s security personnel.
Constable Sushil Ramola, a gunner attached to Kau, lodged an FIR against unidentified persons, claiming that the MLA and his security detail were the ones targeted during the visit to the Directorate.
The day marked a worrying trend for Dehradun’s administrative offices. In a separate but similar incident on the same day, the Asharori Range office of the Forest Department was also vandalized.
Video footage surfaced showing a mob creating a ruckus and threatening forest officials, further raising concerns regarding the safety of government employees in the capital.
As the police review CCTV footage from the Directorate, the confrontation has sparked a political firestorm, with departmental unions demanding stricter protection for senior bureaucrats against political high-handedness.