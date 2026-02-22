Eight arrested in alleged Delhi terror conspiracy; Bangladeshi nationals among suspects

Eight persons have been arrested for allegedly plotting a major terror conspiracy targeting Delhi, with investigators suspecting links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and extremist organisations based in Bangladesh, PTI reported on Sunday.

According to police, six of the suspects were detained from various locations across Tamil Nadu and are expected to be brought to Delhi for further interrogation. Authorities confirmed that some of those arrested are believed to be Bangladeshi nationals.

Two additional individuals had earlier been taken into custody during follow-up operations connected to the same investigation.

The arrests come amid heightened security concerns following an alert issued by intelligence agencies regarding a possible explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Central intelligence inputs had indicated that Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) may be targeting prominent religious sites across India.

Officials said the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs about a suspected terror module planning subversive activities in multiple parts of the country.