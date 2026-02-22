Eight arrested in alleged Delhi terror conspiracy; Bangladeshi nationals among suspects

Eight persons have been arrested for allegedly plotting a major terror conspiracy targeting Delhi, with investigators suspecting links to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and extremist organisations based in Bangladesh, PTI reported on Sunday.
According to police, six of the suspects were detained from various locations across Tamil Nadu and are expected to be brought to Delhi for further interrogation. Authorities confirmed that some of those arrested are believed to be Bangladeshi nationals.
Two additional individuals had earlier been taken into custody during follow-up operations connected to the same investigation.
The arrests come amid heightened security concerns following an alert issued by intelligence agencies regarding a possible explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi.
Central intelligence inputs had indicated that Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) may be targeting prominent religious sites across India.
Officials said the operation was launched based on specific intelligence inputs about a suspected terror module planning subversive activities in multiple parts of the country.
During search operations, investigators recovered dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards from the accused. These devices are currently being analysed to determine the scale of the network and identify possible foreign connections.
Preliminary findings suggest the suspects were in communication with handlers allegedly linked to Pakistan’s ISI as well as certain Bangladesh-based extremist groups. Central security agencies are assisting local police in the ongoing probe.
Intelligence agencies have also warned that LeT may have been attempting to execute an attack using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED). Sources indicated that the alleged plot could be linked to attempts by the terror group to avenge the February 6 mosque blast in Islamabad, Pakistan.
The latest alert comes against the backdrop of a deadly car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which claimed at least 13 lives and left more than 20 people injured.
(With inputs from PTI)