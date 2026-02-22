Manipur govt announces three-day state mourning in honour of deceased MLA

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has declared a three-day state mourning from Sunday as a mark of respect to the late BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte, an official statement said.

Sixty-one-year-old Valte, a Zomi tribal legislator of Thanlon constituency, died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Saturday afternoon.

He had sustained injuries in a mob attack during the early period of ethnic violence in 2023.

During the mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings across Manipur, and no official entertainment programmes will be held, it said.

Valte had been battling with serious injuries he had sustained during a mob attack in Imphal's Nagamapal area when ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, and went to Delhi for medical treatment.

After nearly two years of treatment there, Valte returned home to Churachandpur, accompanied by his wife, in April last year.

On February 7, his health condition suddenly worsened, and he was taken to the national capital the next day via an air ambulance, his family said.

Valte was first elected to the assembly on a Congress ticket in 2012 from Thanlon seat.

Five years later, he got elected again but on a BJP ticket and became a minister for the general administration and transport departments. He was re-elected to the assembly in 2022.

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and his Mizoram counterpart Lalduhoma were among those who condoled the death of the MLA.