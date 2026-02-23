CBSE council urges age-based digital regulations to curb screen dependency among minors

KOCHI: The National Council of CBSE Schools and the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, have called for the formulation of a structured, age-oriented regulatory framework for students below sixteen years and the development of clear state-level guidelines limiting unsupervised access to social media platforms, as part of urgent measures to address rising digital dependency among minors.
The recommendations were submitted in a detailed memorandum to Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday, highlighting growing concerns over excessive screen exposure among children and adolescents.
In the letter, Secretary General Indira Rajan expressed “profound concern” over what she described as an alarming rise in digital overexposure and its psychological and social consequences.
Referring to recent tragic incidents, including the reported deaths of three young sisters in Ghaziabad allegedly linked to online pressures, Indira Rajan noted that similar cases across the country point to a deepening crisis.
“The increasing influence of unregulated digital exposure is emerging as a serious educational, psychological and social challenge, particularly among students below sixteen years of age,” Indira Rajan stated.
Beyond the two key regulatory proposals, the council also recommended integrating digital literacy and digital citizenship education within school curricula, establishing coordinated monitoring mechanisms involving parents and schools, and collaborating with technology stakeholders to implement stronger child-safety tools and age-verification systems.
According to the memorandum, schools in Kerala and other parts of the country are increasingly reporting behavioural changes among students, including social withdrawal, anxiety, irritability, sleep disturbances, reduced attention span and academic decline. Classroom environments are witnessing diminished concentration levels and lower academic engagement, signalling what the council termed an emerging public health and educational concern.
While acknowledging that digital tools have become integral to modern education, particularly in the post-pandemic academic framework, the council cautioned against both unregulated exposure and abrupt blanket bans. It instead advocated a balanced, phased and developmentally appropriate regulatory approach.
Indira Rajan urged timely intervention to ensure coordinated state-level action. “Kerala has always been a model in educational advancement and social awareness. Decisive steps at this stage will help nurture a generation that is digitally responsible, academically competent and emotionally resilient,” Indira Rajan said.
The council has also submitted similar representations to national authorities, seeking comprehensive measures to safeguard students’ mental well-being in an increasingly digital environment.