CBSE council urges age-based digital regulations to curb screen dependency among minors

KOCHI: The National Council of CBSE Schools and the Council of CBSE Schools, Kerala, have called for the formulation of a structured, age-oriented regulatory framework for students below sixteen years and the development of clear state-level guidelines limiting unsupervised access to social media platforms, as part of urgent measures to address rising digital dependency among minors.

The recommendations were submitted in a detailed memorandum to Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday, highlighting growing concerns over excessive screen exposure among children and adolescents.

In the letter, Secretary General Indira Rajan expressed “profound concern” over what she described as an alarming rise in digital overexposure and its psychological and social consequences.

Referring to recent tragic incidents, including the reported deaths of three young sisters in Ghaziabad allegedly linked to online pressures, Indira Rajan noted that similar cases across the country point to a deepening crisis.

“The increasing influence of unregulated digital exposure is emerging as a serious educational, psychological and social challenge, particularly among students below sixteen years of age,” Indira Rajan stated.