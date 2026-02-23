IAF grounds entire Tejas fleet for checks after runway incident

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has grounded its entire Tejas fleet as a precautionary measure following a runway incident earlier this month, even as Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday described the episode as a “minor technical incident”.

According to defence sources, the IAF has initiated a comprehensive technical review across critical systems to determine the cause of the incident. There has been no official statement from the IAF so far on either the incident or the temporary grounding and it remains unclear whether the airframe involved will be written off.

It is learnt that the grounding comes after an incident in early February at Naliya Air Base in Gujarat, where a Tejas MK1 overshot the runway during takeoff. Sources said the jet slid into a nearby mud patch softened by prior rainfall while in the acceleration phase of takeoff. The pilot sustained injuries in the incident but is reported to be safe.