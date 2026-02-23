Manipur’s ‘Boong’ wins best children’s film award at BAFTA

GUWAHATI: Manipuri-language film “Boong” won the Best Children and Family Film category award at the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) 2026 on Sunday.

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani-founded Excel Entertainment, it is the first Indian film ever to win an award in this category.

Filmmaker Lakshmipriya Devi made her directorial debut with the film.

“Thank you to the jury members and BAFTA for giving our very small film such big love – a film that is rooted in a place which is very troubled, very much ignored and very underrepresented in India. It’s a homage to my homeland Manipur,” Devi said.

“I just want to use this opportunity to say that we pray for peace to return to Manipur. We pray that all the internally displaced children, including the child actors in the film, regain their joy, innocence and dream once again…Thank you, BAFTA, for giving us not only an award but this stage to express our hope,” she further stated.

Farhan Akhtar congratulated Devi and Boong’s cast and crew on creating a “beautiful and heartwarming gem of a film” and getting the recognition. “Feel so proud to be a part of this film and to see it honoured on the @BAFTA stage was truly an unforgettable moment. Thank you to the jury. This means a lot to the dreamers and storytellers back home,” he posted on X.