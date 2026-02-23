MHA unveils comprehensive anti-terror policy ‘PRAHAR’, aims to annihilate threat by 2029

NEW DELHI: The Union Government on Monday unveiled the first of its kind uniform anti-terror policy and strategy, ‘PRAHAR’, while outlining a comprehensive framework to address evolving threats through prevention, coordinated response, capacity building and adherence to the rule of law.

Putting the eight pages policy document in public domain, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that India has remained at the forefront of the global fight against terrorism for decades, even as the nature of threats continues to evolve and that needs to be dealt with firmly.

“While the nature of threats continues to change and present new challenges, India has remained consistently opposed to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the MHA document read.

The MHA noted that instability in India’s immediate neighbourhood has often created ungoverned spaces and added that “few countries in the region have sometimes used terrorism as an instrument of State Policy.”

It also stressed that India does not associate terrorism with any religion or identity and noted that “India does not link terrorism to any specific religion, ethnicity, nationality or civilization” and reaffirmed that the country has always denounced terrorism “unambiguously and unequivocally" and that its policy is guided by a principled approach of ‘zero tolerance’ against terrorism.