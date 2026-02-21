HM Amit Shah reiterates that red terror will be eliminated 'completely' by March 31

The Home Minister cited several instances when CRPF jawans foiled terror attacks and fought with Chinese and Pakistani soldiers, bravely.

He highlighted that the deployment of the CRPF certainly meant the defeat of the enemies of the country.

“When I receive inputs from the control room about lawlessness at a few places and deployment of CRPF personnel immediately, I sleep peacefully at night as I firmly believe that the jawans will not fail and return with results,” Shah said.

He noted that CRPF, along with the Border Security Force and Jammu & Kashmir Police, played a major role in maintaining law and order after the abrogation of Article 370.

He said the incidents of stone pelting in J&K had ceased, resulting in the arrival of industries and development.

“The CRPF is playing a major role in maintaining peace in the Northeast. We had to deploy the CRPF finally in Manipur to curb the ethnic violence,” he said.

The CRPF, which had two battalions initially, has 248 battalions with 3.25 lakh personnel today and serves as the world’s largest Central Armed Police Force.

“Deployed all over, the CRPF is working to protect the country’s sovereignty and maintain internal security. We cannot think of internal security without the CRPF,” Shah said.

He added that 2,270 CRPF jawans sacrificed their lives: 700 in the Northeast, 780 in Maoist insurgency-affected areas, 540 in Jammu & Kashmir and 250 jawans lost their lives to ensure security in the country.

“I salute their sacrifices. Their sacrifices will be written in golden letters in history,” the Home Minister said.