Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge to hold Kisan Mahapanchayat in Bhopal against India-US trade deal on Tuesday

BHOPAL: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress’s national president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold a Kisan Mahapanchayat in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal on Tuesday afternoon to protest the India-US trade deal.

The mega gathering of farmers from across the central Indian state will be addressed by two senior national Congress leaders at the Atal Path in Bhopal in the afternoon.

Ahead of the Kisan Mahapanchayat, the Congress MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar protested in the state Vidhan Sabha premises on Monday, against the India-US trade deal.

Holding placards and wearing masks of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, Singhar led the Congress MLAs to protest on the issue.

While alleging that the recent trade deal was a major threat to Indian farmers, the LoP Umang Singhar said, “If cheap foreign soybeans, corn, and cotton enter the Indian market, it will have a direct and serious impact on our hardworking farmers, agricultural markets, and the rural economy. The BJP government's policies have consistently been anti-farmer. The Congress will continue to fight from the streets to the Legislature to protect the interests of farmers, and any injustice to their food providers will not be tolerated.”