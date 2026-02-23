Rohit Pawar seeks CID probe into Ajit Pawar crash, warns CBI inquiry will delay findings

MUMBAI: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday slammed the Maharashtra government’s decision to seek a CBI probe into the plane crash that killed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, alleging that the move would only cause delays in the inquiry.

The Karjat-Jamkhed MLA's comments have come a day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government has requested Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a CBI investigation into the plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar and four others in Baramati on January 28.

Speaking to reporters on the premises of Vidhan Bhavan, Rohit Pawar said a report seeking a CBI inquiry had already been submitted to the Union ministry concerned, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and all related authorities, including the chief minister.

He pointed out that the central agency had nearly 7,000 pending cases, of which around 2,500 had been pending for more than a decade.

"We will not tolerate this wastage of time in the name of investigation in Maharashtra. The CID can conduct the probe," he said, claiming that only 30 per cent of the information regarding the crash had been made public so far and that 70 per cent of the material was still with him.