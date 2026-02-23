SC says 'general' directions in 2018 verdict on cow vigilantism, mobocracy 'unmanageable'

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday referred to its orders issued to the Centre and States to prevent and prosecute cow vigilantism and mobocracy as "unmanageable". The court noted that orders issued in its 2018 Tehseen Poonawalla judgment were "general directions".

The top court refused to entertain a contempt petition, stating that the State Governments and authorities have not been acting in compliance with the 2018 Tehseen Poonawalla judgment -- to prevent and prosecute cow vigilantism and mobocracy.

The bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant asked how many contempt petitions will be there. "Sorry, we are not entertaining the plea," it added.

The Supreme Court made these observations after hearing a contempt petition filed by Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema on non-compliance of directions issued in the decision in the Tehseen Poonawalla Case in 2018.

The judgment in question was related to the SC, as it issued a series of guidelines to the States and their police forces to take steps to prevent communal violence and lynchings. The top court's three-judge bench headed by the then CJI Dipak Misra (Now Retired), in its 2018 judgment, had directed the police to register FIRs and prosecute the perpetrators without any delay. It had passed a slew of directions in this regard.