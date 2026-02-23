Shirtless protest at AI Summit: Three more nabbed from Gwalior, total arrests seven

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three more people in connection with the “shirtless” protest by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam last week, an official said on Monday. With the latest arrests, the total number of people held in the case has risen to seven.
Police said the three accused—Jitendra Yadav, Raj Gujjar and Ajay Kumar—were apprehended from Gwalior. Earlier, four individuals had already been arrested in connection with the incident. In a related development, IYC’s Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla was also detained from Lalitpur.
Charges of promoting enmity between groups and assertions prejudicial to national integration have now been added to the FIR, police said. The additional sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita include provisions related to acts harmful to communal harmony and national unity.
On Monday, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib was called to Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning. The IYC stated that Chib had been fully cooperating with the investigation but was nevertheless taken into custody.
The protest took place on Friday when a group of IYC workers entered the venue, where a five-day AI summit was underway. The protesters allegedly raised slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal, police said.
Officials said the protesters had registered online and entered the premises using QR code access meant for the general public. They reportedly concealed the T-shirts under jackets and sweaters before removing them near Hall No. 5 and staging the protest.
Security personnel quickly removed the protesters from the venue, and four of them—Krishna Hari, Kundan Yadav, Ajay Kumar and Narasimha Yadav—were later arrested. They were subsequently sent to five-day police custody on Saturday.
Responding to the action, the IYC said, “Chib had already joined the investigation and was fully cooperating with authorities. There was no evasion, no refusal to appear, and no legal justification warranting custodial arrest. Yet, he has been taken into custody.”
‘IYC president fully cooperating with authorities’
The organisation also alleged that families of Youth Congress office-bearers were subjected to midnight pick-ups and detention at police stations without clear grounds or transparency.