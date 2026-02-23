Shirtless protest at AI Summit: Three more nabbed from Gwalior, total arrests seven

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has arrested three more people in connection with the “shirtless” protest by Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam last week, an official said on Monday. With the latest arrests, the total number of people held in the case has risen to seven.

Police said the three accused—Jitendra Yadav, Raj Gujjar and Ajay Kumar—were apprehended from Gwalior. Earlier, four individuals had already been arrested in connection with the incident. In a related development, IYC’s Uttar Pradesh general secretary Ritik alias Monty Shukla was also detained from Lalitpur.

Charges of promoting enmity between groups and assertions prejudicial to national integration have now been added to the FIR, police said. The additional sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita include provisions related to acts harmful to communal harmony and national unity.

On Monday, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib was called to Tilak Marg Police Station for questioning. The IYC stated that Chib had been fully cooperating with the investigation but was nevertheless taken into custody.

The protest took place on Friday when a group of IYC workers entered the venue, where a five-day AI summit was underway. The protesters allegedly raised slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal, police said.