Six hospitalised after eating contaminated food in Indore's Bhagirathpura

INDORE: Six people have been admitted to a hospital after consuming contaminated food in Bhagirathpura area of Indore, a health department official said on Monday.

Bhagirathpura was the epicentre of the diarrhoea outbreak caused by contaminated drinking water that had claimed at leasst 22 lives.

"Around 60 people had eaten food at a birthday party in Bhagirathpura late Saturday night.

Following this, some people developed health problems on Sunday," Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani stated.

He said the affected individuals were treated, and as a precaution, six of them were admitted to the Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital.

According to the CMHO, all patients are doing well after treatment.

Local residents and the Congress party have claimed a total of 35 deaths in the vomiting and diarrhoea outbreak that began in late December in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated drinking water.

On February 19, amid uproar in the state assembly during a discussion on the issue, Health Minister Rajendra Shukla said that 22 people had died in Bhagirathpura due to contaminated water and that compensation of Rs 2 lakh had been given to the families of each deceased.

A one-member commission headed by Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, is conducting a judicial inquiry into the contaminated drinking water tragedy following the court's orders.