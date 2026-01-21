Diarrhoea outbreak death toll reaches 25 as another Indore's Bhagirathpura resident dies

BHOPAL: Another resident of Bhagirathpura in Indore, who was hospitalised following the contaminated water-triggered diarrhoeal outbreak in the area, has died.

Fifty-one-year-old auto rickshaw driver Hemant Gaikwad passed away at a premier private hospital in Indore on Tuesday night.

Gaikwad’s death marks the 25th death linked to the diarrhoeal outbreak in the city, although authorities have not confirmed all deaths as caused by diarrhoea or acute dehydration complications, pending an ongoing specialised audit of each case.

Gaikwad, the sole earning member of his family, which includes his wife and four daughters aged between 11 and 22 years, was initially hospitalised on 22 December at a private nursing home in Pardeshipura after suffering acute diarrhoea and vomiting, reportedly following consumption of contaminated water.

He was discharged a few days later and taken to Gujarat for cancer-related specialised medical treatment. As his condition worsened, he was admitted to Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) Hospital in Indore on 7 January, where he died on Tuesday night.