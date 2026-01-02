Contaminated water caused diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, lab confirms

A laboratory test has confirmed that the diarrhoea outbreak in Indore, which has claimed at least four lives and affected more than 1,400 people, was caused by contaminated drinking water, officials said on Thursday.

The outbreak was traced to Bhagirathpura area, where leakage in a main drinking water pipeline led to contamination, according to Indore Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani.

The test report was prepared by a city-based medical college, though detailed findings were not disclosed.

Officials said the leakage occurred near a police outpost, at a spot where a toilet had been constructed over the pipeline, allowing sewage to mix with the drinking water supply.

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey said the entire water supply network in Bhagirathpura is being examined to check for further leaks.