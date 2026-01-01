NHRC seeks report after contaminated water deaths in Indore; HC orders free treatment as gastroenteritis toll rises

With 13 new patients admitted to various hospitals in Madhya Pradesh’s most populous city on the first day of the new year 2026, the total number of patients undergoing treatment for acute gastroenteritis and associated complications has risen to 201. Of these, 32 are in intensive care units (ICUs).

“The primary test reports of the water samples collected from the Bhagirathpura locality over the last three days have been submitted by MGM Medical College. These reports confirm contamination of the drinking water. We are now awaiting detailed reports, particularly culture reports, which will help identify the actual pathogens that triggered the diarrhoeal outbreak,” Indore District Collector Shivam Verma and Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hassani said on Thursday.

While the contamination initially appeared to be a development of the last 10–15 days, residents told a different story. Two women who confronted local BJP MLA and State Urban Administration and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya in Bhagirathpura claimed the problem had persisted for 18 months to two years. “We have complained to everyone, from the local corporator to Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) ground staff, but nothing was done. Had the authorities acted, precious lives could have been saved,” said resident Sapna Bai.

Vijayvargiya, who visited the house of 60-year-old Urmila Yadav, one of four residents officially declared dead due to the contaminated water, faced anger from the bereaved family. “Don’t give us a cheque of Rs 2 lakh; bring our mother back,” they said.

At one hospital treating patients from Bhagirathpura, Nidhi Yadav, whose 70-year-old mother-in-law Ramlali Yadav is in a critical condition with kidney damage, questioned the timing of remedial action. “We complained six times about contaminated water. Why are cleaning and pipeline checks happening only now? Was the IMC waiting for deaths?” she asked, adding that senior leaders had visited only wards where patients were stable.

While the state government and district administration have maintained the official death toll at four, Minister Vijayvargiya and Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava have said the total could be eight or nine, though scientific confirmation of linkage to the outbreak is awaited. Unconfirmed reports suggest the number could be higher.