Will comply with CCI's data sharing policy by March 16: WhatsApp tells SC

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, WhatsApp on Monday told the Supreme Court that it will comply with -- by March 16 -- the directions issued by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in connection with the case of user consent for data sharing with its parent, Meta, under the controversial 2021 privacy policy update.

"The company (By March 16) will adhere to the CCI’s directions as modified by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in its December 2025 ruling," Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp, informed the three-judge Bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

Sibal submitted to the apex court that the appellate tribunal had directed Meta to implement the regulator’s safeguards within three months. "We will comply with by March 16, the directions issued by the CCI in this regard," he stated.

Sibal further said that the company has filed an affidavit stating that it had not infringed on user privacy by sharing data for advertising purposes, as alleged by the competition watchdog, CCI.

During the hearing, the apex court recorded the submissions and directed WhatsApp to file a formal compliance affidavit, and fixed the matter for further heating to April.