BJP slams Omar’s artificial snow proposal, pushes for massive green cover

SRINAGAR: The BJP on Tuesday accused Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of promoting “cosmetic measures” instead of addressing climate crisis a day after the CM proposed generation of artificial snow in ski resort of Gulmarg to counter warm winter.

Addressing a press conference in Srinagar, J&K BJP spokesperson, Abhijeet Jasrotia said Kashmir’s temperature is witnessing a rise of nearly 2.5 degrees above normal—significantly higher than the global warming rate of around 1.5 degrees—placing the Valley in a danger zone.

“At a time when we need massive greenery and forest protection, the CM talks about artificial snow and artificial cooling. These are cosmetic measures and potentially dangerous for sports lovers and the fragile Himalayan ecosystem,” he said.

The CM had yesterday proposed generation of artificial snow at the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg to safeguard its winter sports and tourism industry in view of a warm winter in Kashmir.

Kashmir witnessed very moderate winter this year and is now witnessing unusually warm February with the day temperature staying about 9-11 degrees above normal including at famed ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

Jasrotia alleged that during the past one and a half years, the Omar government has failed to safeguard the region’s green cover. “Trees are being cut in the name of development and there is no serious effort to restore what is being lost. We are gradually losing our natural cooling shield.”