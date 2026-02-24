Canada moves to revoke Tahawwur Rana's citizenship ahead of Carney's visit to India: Report

TORONTO: Ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to India, the Canadian government is pushing to revoke the citizenship of a Pakistan-born businessman, Tahawwur Rana Hussain, accused of playing a key role in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

Rana, 64, is a Pakistan-born Canadian national and close associate of one of the main conspirators of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, David Coleman Headley, alias Daood Gilani, a US citizen.

Documents obtained by Global News show that immigration officials have notified Rana that they intend to strip him of the Canadian citizenship he acquired in 2001.

He immigrated to Canada in 1997 and was later convicted in the US of plotting to attack staff at a Danish newspaper.

Rana, the alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 attack, which killed 166 people, was extradited from the United States to India in April 2025.

He was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) as soon as he landed in New Delhi.