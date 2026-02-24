Centre approves 5,000 PMAY-G houses for displaced families in Manipur

Earlier this month, the Manipur government submitted a proposal seeking a special project under PMAY-G for the construction of 5,000 houses for IDPs affected by the ethnic violence. Acting on the proposal, the rural development ministry also approved a special window under the Awaas+ 2024 household survey to capture details of eligible affected households.

The state government has been allowed to continue the registration of eligible beneficiaries under the special PMAY-G project. However, the Union ministry directed that beneficiaries must be identified strictly in accordance with PMAY-G guidelines, and that details of eligible households must be identified and uploaded through the Awaas+ 2024 mobile application.

The houses will be constructed in line with the provisions of the Framework for Implementation (FFI) of PMAY-G.

The Centre has also permitted the state government to sanction houses for eligible beneficiaries under the special project who had earlier received one or more installments under PMAY-G, but whose houses were destroyed during the ethnic violence.

The ethnic violence, which erupted on May 3, 2023, had left over 260 people dead and an estimated 60,000 others displaced. A large majority of the displaced people are still lodged in relief camps.