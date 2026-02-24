Five more Afghan nationals arrested in fake Indian passport racket in Kolkata

BHOPAL: Five more Afghan nationals have now been arrested from Kolkata in connection with the fake passport racket that was first exposed in August 2025 by the Madhya Pradesh Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The five men arrested from different parts of Kolkata have been identified as Raza Khan (28), Ziyaul Rahman (30), Sultan Mohammad (27), Syed Mohammad (35) and Zafar Khan (23). They had been living for several years in areas under the Beniapukur and Bhowanipore police stations. According to officials, they were staying in India using fake passports that showed them as residents of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

The arrested men were produced before local courts in Kolkata’s Alipore and Sealdah, which sent them on transit remand to Jabalpur. They were later produced before a competent court in Jabalpur, which remanded them to police custody for questioning.

With these fresh arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case has gone up to 11. Out of them, eight are Afghan nationals who were living in India using passports made through an inter-state fake passport racket that projected them as residents of Jabalpur district. Investigations by the MP ATS have also indicated that at least 30 Afghan nationals, mostly living in eastern India, may have benefited from the racket and have links to Jabalpur.