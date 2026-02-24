No meat, fish near schools to curb ‘child violence’ in Bihar

PATNA: The Bihar government has decided to ban the open sale of meat and fish near educational and religious institutions, as well as in crowded public areas across the state, citing health, social and environmental concerns.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said the decision was aimed at preventing violent tendencies among children, promoting social harmony and protecting public health. “The decision was also taken in view of the state government’s initiative to regulate the sale of meat in urban areas,” he told the media on Monday.

While referring to a letter issued by the state urban development and housing department (UDHD) principal secretary, Sinha said the matter was discussed thoroughly at a meeting held by the department following feedback received during ‘Jankalyan Samvad’ interactions with intellectuals.

He asserted that the government was not opposed to the consumption of any food but stressed that people should adhere to the rules without any laxity. “We have no objection to anybody’s food habits. However, social harmony must not be disturbed and sentiments associated with sanctity must not be hurt,” Sinha added.

The Deputy CM said that the move was also aimed to ensure respect for public sentiments and check environmental pollution. He warned that action would be taken against those who failed to comply with the new regulations.