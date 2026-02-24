Occupants of encroached railway land in Haldwani 'have no legal right' to be there: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said encroachers of railway land in Haldwani in Uttarakhand do not have a vested legal right to be there, indicating that over 5,000 families will have to vacate the disputed land for the proposed expansion project.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi noted that the dispute over the land has traversed different courts and observed that the stalemate over encroached railway land cannot be allowed to continue endlessly.

It directed the Centre and the state authorities to ascertain the eligibility of families residing in the area for Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana (PMAY).

The top court directed the Nainital collector, Haldwani sub-division officer and other officials including members of the district-level legal service authority to visit the area and set up a camp to assist the families occupying the land to fill the forms and formalities for taking benefit of the scheme. The bench said the court will appreciate if the applications by eligible families for the PMAY scheme are filled by March 31.

The bench also directed the collector and the secretary of the state legal service authority to file a status report.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioners who are residents of the area, submitted that they have been staying in the area which falls in and around the Haldwani railway station for over four to five decades.

He said that the state government had earlier said that they would regularise the area but nothing was done.

Justice Bagchi said, "It is a public land or to say it is railway land, a fact which is not in dispute. You are actually getting a concession for being there. You cannot claim it as a right to be there. You are getting a concession because the authorities slept over the illegalities for years."