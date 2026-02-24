Rajasthan govt acknowledges illegal mining operations in Aravalli Range; directs immediate halt

The Rajasthan government has officially acknowledged that the land allocated for mining to the private company, Ojaswi Marbles & Granites Pvt. Ltd., is part of the Aravalli mountain range.

Consequently, the government has directed an immediate halt to all mining activities in this area.

This marks the first time the Rajasthan government has recognized that the land designated for mining is within the Aravalli range and deemed the mining there as illegal.

This action followed an intervention petition filed by a group of villagers from Deepawas village in Neem ka Thana, Sikar district, to the Supreme Court on January 19.

The petition was prompted by the start of mining operations by Ojaswi Marbles & Granites on January 16, 2026.

Subsequently, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the state government and relevant authorities, as these activities violated a prior SC order.

In response to the violation notice regarding the Supreme Court's ban on illegal mining, the Rajasthan government instructed Ojaswi Marbles & Granites to cease all operations on the allocated land, as it is located within the Aravalli range.