Rajasthan govt acknowledges illegal mining operations in Aravalli Range; directs immediate halt

The Rajasthan government has officially acknowledged that the land allocated for mining to the private company, Ojaswi Marbles & Granites Pvt. Ltd., is part of the Aravalli mountain range.
Consequently, the government has directed an immediate halt to all mining activities in this area.
This marks the first time the Rajasthan government has recognized that the land designated for mining is within the Aravalli range and deemed the mining there as illegal.
This action followed an intervention petition filed by a group of villagers from Deepawas village in Neem ka Thana, Sikar district, to the Supreme Court on January 19.
The petition was prompted by the start of mining operations by Ojaswi Marbles & Granites on January 16, 2026.
Subsequently, the Supreme Court issued a notice to the state government and relevant authorities, as these activities violated a prior SC order.
In response to the violation notice regarding the Supreme Court's ban on illegal mining, the Rajasthan government instructed Ojaswi Marbles & Granites to cease all operations on the allocated land, as it is located within the Aravalli range.
The Department of Mines and Geology in Rajasthan sent a letter to the company on January 24, emphasizing that the mining lease areas fall within the defined polygon in the Aravalli Hills, according to the Forest Survey of India (FSI) report dated August 25, 2010.
The letter also referenced the Supreme Court's order from December 29, 2025, which stipulated that any mining permissions in the Aravalli range require prior approval from the Supreme Court.
It further indicated that any commencement of mining activities following this order would be considered illegal and must be halted immediately.
Additionally, Rajasthan’s State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) sent a letter to the company reiterating the same directives.
This correspondence was also shared with the state’s Department of Environment, Department of Mines, and the State Pollution Control Board.
According to the Supreme Court order dated May 9, 2024, no final permission for mining can be granted in the Aravalli Hills—as defined in the FSI report of 2010—without prior approval from the court.
This stipulation was reiterated in the suo motu Supreme Court order issued on December 29, 2025.
Neelam Ahluwalia, the founder of the People for Aravallis collective, stated, “The company was granted Final Forest Clearance on September 25, 2024, after the Supreme Court's May 9, 2024, order, and this formed the basis for the villagers' intervention application.”
Ahluwalia is currently on a 700 km march to protect the Aravalli Hills.
In response to the Supreme Court's ongoing suo motu proceedings concerning the entire Aravalli range, the company has also filed an intervention application requesting permission to resume mining operations.