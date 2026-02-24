Union Cabinet holds first meeting at Seva Teerth, adopts resolution to place India among top three economies

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday held its first meeting at the newly inaugurated Seva Teerth complex and adopted a resolution to fulfil the government's commitment to secure India's place among the top three economies of the world in the near future.

The Cabinet described the meeting as an auspicious beginning that embraces the future while standing firmly on foundations laid through centuries of collective effort.

It noted that since Independence, successive governments have functioned from the Prime Minister’s Office in South Block, upholding institutional continuity while shaping India’s progress.

Previous governments articulated a vision of an India rooted in indigenous thought, modern in outlook and limitless in capability. The resolution described Seva Teerth as the physical embodiment of this aspiration, as an institution that reflects both heritage and progress.

The Cabinet expressed confidence that the new premises would further enhance India’s stature as the “Mother of Democracy” and symbolise the nation’s evolving identity.

The document also highlighted the historical significance of the site. Seva Teerth has been constructed where temporary barracks once stood during the British era. Establishing a dynamic centre of national governance at this location was described as a powerful symbol of transformation—signifying the journey from a colonial past to a self-assured, forward-looking New India.

Recalling India’s pre-colonial legacy, the resolution observed that the country was once renowned not only for material prosperity but also for its deep-rooted human values. The idea of Seva Teerth, it stated, draws from the confluence of these two ideals. Conceived as a space infused with duty, service, and dedication, the workplace is envisioned as sacred in spirit—akin to a pilgrimage site where governance is treated as a moral responsibility.