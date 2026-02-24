Union Cabinet holds first meeting at Seva Teerth, adopts resolution to place India among top three economies
NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday held its first meeting at the newly inaugurated Seva Teerth complex and adopted a resolution to fulfil the government's commitment to secure India's place among the top three economies of the world in the near future.
The Cabinet described the meeting as an auspicious beginning that embraces the future while standing firmly on foundations laid through centuries of collective effort.
It noted that since Independence, successive governments have functioned from the Prime Minister’s Office in South Block, upholding institutional continuity while shaping India’s progress.
Previous governments articulated a vision of an India rooted in indigenous thought, modern in outlook and limitless in capability. The resolution described Seva Teerth as the physical embodiment of this aspiration, as an institution that reflects both heritage and progress.
The Cabinet expressed confidence that the new premises would further enhance India’s stature as the “Mother of Democracy” and symbolise the nation’s evolving identity.
The document also highlighted the historical significance of the site. Seva Teerth has been constructed where temporary barracks once stood during the British era. Establishing a dynamic centre of national governance at this location was described as a powerful symbol of transformation—signifying the journey from a colonial past to a self-assured, forward-looking New India.
Recalling India’s pre-colonial legacy, the resolution observed that the country was once renowned not only for material prosperity but also for its deep-rooted human values. The idea of Seva Teerth, it stated, draws from the confluence of these two ideals. Conceived as a space infused with duty, service, and dedication, the workplace is envisioned as sacred in spirit—akin to a pilgrimage site where governance is treated as a moral responsibility.
The Union Cabinet reaffirmed that every decision taken at Seva Teerth would be guided by a commitment to serve 140 crore citizens and aligned with the larger objective of nation-building. It emphasised that constitutional values form the moral foundation linking governance with the dignity, equality, and justice owed to every citizen. The work culture at Seva Teerth, the resolution affirmed, will be anchored in these principles, ensuring that policies reflect the core ethos of the Constitution and that decisions remain accountable to the people’s aspirations.
The Cabinet further underscored its commitment to the principle of “Nagrik Devo Bhava,” affirming that the new premises would not serve as a display of authority but as a hub for empowering citizens. Governance conducted from Seva Teerth, it said, would focus on simplifying the lives of the most marginalised and ensuring that the benefits of development reach the last person in society. The resolution reiterated the government’s determination to strengthen a governance model that is transparent, responsive, and sensitive to public sentiment.
Additionally, the resolution characterised Seva Teerth as a response to the need for governance infrastructure that fosters dynamism over stagnation, dedication over indifference, and solutions over uncertainty. It noted that in recent years, decisions under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership have sharpened the focus and purpose of governance, resulting in tangible improvements in citizens’ lives and reinforcing public trust.
Citing achievements of the past decade, the resolution pointed out that lifting over 25 crore citizens out of poverty marked a historic milestone once thought unattainable. Such progress, it stated, has been driven by long-term vision, comprehensive planning, and sustained effort.
Concluding on a note of confidence, the Cabinet observed that this inaugural meeting at Seva Teerth reinforces the belief that sound policy, sincere intent, and capable leadership will continue to illuminate India’s path toward becoming a ‘Developed India.’