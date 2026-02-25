Bengal: 9-year-old, who suffered critical burn injuries in explosion of chemicals used for road repair, dies

KOLKATA: A nine-year-old boy, who had suffered burn injuries after a chemical-filled drum exploded in West Bengal's Bhangar area, died on Wednesday at a hospital here, officials said.

The deceased, identified as Sadikul Ahmed of Kharigachi village, was battling for life since February 17, when the drum filled with chemicals used for road repair work exploded, they said.

The incident took place when four children were playing near the roadside in Madhya Kharigachi village, police said.

Three critically injured children were initially taken to a primary health centre, and later shifted to MR Bangur Hospital here as their condition deteriorated.