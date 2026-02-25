Delhi blast case: NIA arrests two more terror operatives

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more terror operatives allegedly involved in the Delhi Red Fort bomb blast case conspiracy. With this, the agency has so far made 11 arrests in the case.

The arrested accused have been identified as Zameer Ahmad Ahangar of Ganderbal (J&K) and Tufail Ahmad Bhat of Srinagar (J&K).

They had supplied weapons to the prime accused in the Delhi blast case, investigations by the NIA have revealed.

Eleven people were killed, and several were injured in the blast that shook the national capital on November 10, 2025. The prime accused, Umar Un Nabi, was also killed in the deadly explosion.

NIA, which has been investigating the case to unveil the complete conspiracy behind the terror act, found Zameer Ahmad and Tufail Ahmad to be active overground workers (OGWs) of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) terror outfit.

Investigations by NIA, which has been working in coordination with J&K Police, Haryana Police and other agencies, have further revealed that Zameer and Tufail were involved in the blast conspiracy, and were also a part of various other terror conspiracies. They were engaged in the collection of arms and ammunition.

The agency said the Delhi blast conspiracy was masterminded by Umar, along with other accused - Muzammil Ganai, Shaheen Saeed, Mufti Irfan, Adeel Ahmed Rather, as well as five others who had provided shelter and logistical support to the main conspirators. These nine men were arrested earlier from various locations in J&K and Haryana.