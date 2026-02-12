UN report links Jaish-e-Mohammed to Red Fort blast, flags creation of women’s wing

NEW DELHI: A United Nations counter-terrorism monitoring team has identified the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in a recent report, linking it to the deadly blast at Delhi’s historic Red Fort in November 2025 and the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam. The report also raises fresh concerns over the group’s evolving survival strategies, including the creation of an unlisted women-only wing to support its operations.

In its latest submission to the UN Security Council, the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said that one Member State reported JeM had claimed responsibility for a series of attacks and was connected to the 9 November 2025 explosion at the Red Fort, which killed 15 people. The report also referred to the 22 April 2025 attack in Pahalgam that left more than two dozen people dead.

The Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and symbol of Indian sovereignty, has long been regarded as a high-value target, making the alleged link particularly significant for regional security.