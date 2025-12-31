Dark chapter: ‘White-collar’ JeM module unearthered as blast rocks Red Fort, shakes capital

NEW DELHI: The capital shook on November 10 when a car laden with explosives blew up in front of the Red Fort, claiming 13 lives and injuring many. What followed was a series of fearful days. An investigation unravelled a white-collar terror module and arrest of three doctors among others.

The driver of the i20 car, which was used in the blast was identified as Dr Umar Un Nabi, an assistant professor at Al Falah University in Faridabad. Investigative agencies found a widespread network connecting foreign handlers operating from Afghanistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to local operatives, including Umar Nabi.

If reports are true, Kashmir had become almost aware of the ‘planning’ of some attack after few posters were found in Srinagar in mid-October. It led to identification of a suspected terrorist group operating locally, mostly plotting revenge after Operation Sindoor. Later, when the probe took its turn, it was revealed that the conspirators in the case had been radicalised by Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic at the GMC Srinagar hospital.

The NIA arrested nine people, including three more doctors, Dr Muzammil Ganaie, Dr Adeel Rather and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, and religious preacher Maulvi Irfan. On December 18, NIA arrested the ninth accused in the case, Yasir Ahmad Dar, a Jammu and Kashmir resident and allegedly a close associate of Umar-un-Nabi.