Video of prime accused in Delhi blast surfaces; calls suicide bombing 'martyrdom operation'

NEW DELHI: A week after the Red Fort blast that killed 13 people and injured several others, a purported video allegedly recorded by prime accused, Dr Umar un Nabi, has surfaced, in which he is seen discussing suicide bombing and referring to it as a “martyrdom operation.”

In the video, whose authenticity the TNIE cannot independently verify, he said, “One of the very misunderstood concepts is the concept of what has been addressed as suicide bombing. It is a martyrdom operation. There are multiple arguments and contradictions that have been brought against it. When a person presumes that he is going to die for sure at a particular place at a particular time, he goes against the presumption that a person is going to die in a particular situation.”

On November 10, around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving i20 car exploded near the Red Fort, claiming the lives of 13 people and injuring several others. Umar Nabi was behind the wheel of the vehicle.

The conspirators of the Red Fort blast in Delhi were planning to weaponise drones with explosives and rockets, officials of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Monday, a day after arresting a key associate of alleged suicide bomber Dr Umar.

The agency arrested Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, from Srinagar alleging that he was an active co-conspirator.

Jasir is a resident of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district and had provided technical support for carrying out terror attacks by modifying drones and attempting to make rockets ahead of the deadly car bomb blast near the Red Fort.

The multi-state, multi-agency investigation into the attack continued on Monday, with investigators taking further crucial steps in Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi, among other states.

The probe into the Delhi blast has revealed that terror groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed are increasingly recruiting highly educated professionals, including doctors.

Earlier this month, soon after a major explosives seizure in Faridabad, the Jammu and Kashmir police said they had busted an inter-state and transnational module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind.