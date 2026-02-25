Elderly Muslim man assaulted for offering namaz on vacant land near temple in Uttarakhand

RUDRAPUR: An elderly Muslim man was allegedly assaulted by some people and forced to chant religious slogans after he offered namaz on a vacant land in front of a temple here, police said.

A video of the incident is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, the accused are seen thrashing the man with sticks and hurling abuses at him.

The man, Shahid, a resident of the Resham Bari area, offered namaz during the ongoing month of Ramzan near the Atriya Temple in Jagatpura, the police said on Tuesday.

Shahid said he had been working near the temple for several days and clarified that the land where he offered namaz is quite far from the temple.

After learning about the incident, members of the Muslim community accompanied Shahid to the local police station and filed a complaint.

They claimed that one of the accused was a murder convict and who is currently out on parole.