Hope PM Modi mentions genocide in Gaza while addressing Knesset: Priyanka Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would mention the genocide in Gaza while addressing the Israeli Parliament and demand justice for them.

The Congress MP from Wayanad said India must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world.

Her remarks came ahead of Modi's departure for Israel on a two-day visit, during which he is set to hold talks with the top leadership there and address the Knesset (Israeli parliament).

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them."