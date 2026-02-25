'Law and order have completely collapsed in Bihar,' claims LoP Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: Bihar leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday sharpened his attack on Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, alleging that law and order has completely collapsed in the state.

Talking to the media in the state assembly premises, Tejashwi said that criminals were virtually ruling the state.

“Criminals are operating without fear. Incidents are taking place every day, but neither CM nor his two deputies are ready to take responsibility,” he said.

He added that the law-and-order situation has worsened after CM Nitish became politically weak and lost his grip over state administration.

“He has become so weak that he doesn’t even remember things,” RJD leader alleged.

Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar is at the lowest point of his political career.

Earlier, he never handed over the home department to anyone. Now he has given this portfolio to his deputy, who always keeps on boasting and never takes responsibility for crimes.

“He is the home minister of the state. If incidents of crime take place daily, he should be answerable to people about what measures have been taken to bring the situation under control. Instead, he keeps on warning criminals verbally,” former deputy CM said.