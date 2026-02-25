'Law and order have completely collapsed in Bihar,' claims LoP Tejashwi Yadav

PATNA: Bihar leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday sharpened his attack on Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, alleging that law and order has completely collapsed in the state.
Talking to the media in the state assembly premises, Tejashwi said that criminals were virtually ruling the state.
“Criminals are operating without fear. Incidents are taking place every day, but neither CM nor his two deputies are ready to take responsibility,” he said.
He added that the law-and-order situation has worsened after CM Nitish became politically weak and lost his grip over state administration.
“He has become so weak that he doesn’t even remember things,” RJD leader alleged.
Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar is at the lowest point of his political career.
Earlier, he never handed over the home department to anyone. Now he has given this portfolio to his deputy, who always keeps on boasting and never takes responsibility for crimes.
“He is the home minister of the state. If incidents of crime take place daily, he should be answerable to people about what measures have been taken to bring the situation under control. Instead, he keeps on warning criminals verbally,” former deputy CM said.
In the Bihar legislative council, RJD MLC Sunil Singh slammed the state government for its failure to implement the prohibition law strictly.
Singh said, “Liquor could be delivered right inside the Assembly premises on the last day of the session.” Challenging the government, Singh further stated, “You people keep your cameras ready. On the last day of the session, you will see how liquor is delivered right here.”
Strongly criticising the prohibition policy, RJD leader questioned the effectiveness of the law implemented nearly a decade ago. “Bihar has had prohibition for 10 years, but what kind of prohibition is this? Bihar is the state where alcohol consumption is the highest. A law against dowry was also enacted, yet dowry is taken in almost every marriage. Similarly, the prohibition law exists, but the government has completely failed to stop liquor smuggling,” he alleged.
The RJD leader further claimed that liquor is delivered even near sensitive and high-security zones.
He expressed his grave concern over the use of minor children in the delivery of prohibited consignments to people.
“School and college students are being used to deliver liquor in small vehicles, and the administration is fully aware of these activities,” he added. He also alleged that Anne Marg, where CM’s official residence is located, has become a liquor delivery point in the state capital.