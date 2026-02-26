Air ambulance crash: Jharkhand LoP Babulal Marandi seeks FIR, detailed probe into service provider

RANCHI: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi alleged large-scale irregularities in the state’s air-ambulance service and urged the Jharkhand government to register an FIR against the company operating the service.

All seven people on board a medical evacuation flight were killed after an air ambulance crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening, minutes after taking off from Ranchi for Delhi.

He also called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances under which the firm allegedly declined to provide an aircraft, citing a 65 per cent burn case, yet proceeded with the same aircraft, charging Rs 8 lakh for the evacuation.

According to Marandi, the air ambulance service was presented as a much-hyped scheme of the Hemant government, but the recent tragic air accident has raised serious questions about its functioning.

Marandi claimed that the chartered air ambulance service is a major scam in itself.

“If the Chief Minister has even a little human compassion, he should immediately file an FIR against the air ambulance company and investigate -- when it refused to provide the plane on the grounds of a 65% burn case, then how did it accept Rs 8 lakh for it? If the needy are being denied service based on such conditions and excuses, this is a very serious matter,” said Marandi.