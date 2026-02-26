‘Humanity must never become a victim of conflict’: Modi backs Gaza peace plan

India and Israel on Thursday elevated their “time-tested” ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi voicing strong support for the Gaza peace initiative and asserting that “humanity must never become a victim of conflict.”
After wide-ranging talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Modi said India’s security interests are closely linked to peace and stability in West Asia and reaffirmed New Delhi’s backing for efforts to end the conflict in Gaza.
“India's stance is clear: humanity must never become a victim of conflict. A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan. India has fully supported these efforts,” Modi said in his media statement. “In the future as well, we will continue dialogue and cooperation with all countries.”
The two leaders underscored their shared position against terrorism, declaring that there is no place for it “in any form, in any expression.” Modi said India and Israel have consistently stood “shoulder-to-shoulder” in countering terrorism and its supporters and would continue to do so.
“Our relationship is founded on the strong bedrock of deep trust, shared democratic values, and human sensitivities. Our bond has stood the test of every trial of time,” the Prime Minister said, announcing the decision to elevate bilateral ties to a Special Strategic Partnership.
Defence cooperation figured prominently in the discussions, with both sides agreeing to further deepen collaboration through joint development and joint production of military hardware, including under frameworks that enable transfer of technology. The two countries also reviewed regional developments and discussed implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) as well as cooperation under the I2U2 grouping comprising India, Israel, the UAE and the US.
While security and strategic issues dominated the talks, the two sides also signed a series of agreements aimed at expanding cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, cyberspace and digital payments. Modi announced the establishment of an India-Israel partnership in critical and emerging technologies, covering areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and critical minerals.
“I am pleased that an agreement has been reached for the use of UPI in Israel,” he said, referring to India’s digital payments interface.
The leaders also agreed to work towards an early conclusion of a “mutually beneficial” free trade agreement, as part of efforts to strengthen economic engagement alongside the expanding strategic and security partnership.
(With inputs from PTI)