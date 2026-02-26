‘Humanity must never become a victim of conflict’: Modi backs Gaza peace plan

India and Israel on Thursday elevated their “time-tested” ties to a Special Strategic Partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi voicing strong support for the Gaza peace initiative and asserting that “humanity must never become a victim of conflict.”

After wide-ranging talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Modi said India’s security interests are closely linked to peace and stability in West Asia and reaffirmed New Delhi’s backing for efforts to end the conflict in Gaza.

“India's stance is clear: humanity must never become a victim of conflict. A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan. India has fully supported these efforts,” Modi said in his media statement. “In the future as well, we will continue dialogue and cooperation with all countries.”