India, Israel sign MoUs across AI, agriculture and cybersecurity; UPI linkage pact inked

India and Israel on Thursday signed a series of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, agriculture, education and commerce, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day state visit to Israel.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of their joint press statements in Jerusalem, underscoring the expanding strategic, technological and economic partnership between the two countries.

The wide-ranging pacts cover innovation, agriculture, geophysical exploration, maritime heritage, fisheries and aquaculture, artificial intelligence, education, commerce and cybersecurity.

A cultural exchange MoU and an agreement to establish the India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture were signed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

An MoU on geophysical exploration was inked by Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Minister and Jaishankar. Another agreement was signed for collaboration on the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, involving Israel’s Minister of Heritage and the Indian side.

In the field of emerging technologies, a Declaration of Intent on horizon scanning was signed by Israel’s Minister of Science and Technology and Jaishankar. An MoU on fisheries and aquaculture was signed by Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and the External Affairs Minister.