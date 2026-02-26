India, Israel sign MoUs across AI, agriculture and cybersecurity; UPI linkage pact inked

India and Israel on Thursday signed a series of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) spanning artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, agriculture, education and commerce, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day state visit to Israel.
The agreements were signed in the presence of Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of their joint press statements in Jerusalem, underscoring the expanding strategic, technological and economic partnership between the two countries.
The wide-ranging pacts cover innovation, agriculture, geophysical exploration, maritime heritage, fisheries and aquaculture, artificial intelligence, education, commerce and cybersecurity.
A cultural exchange MoU and an agreement to establish the India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture were signed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.
An MoU on geophysical exploration was inked by Israel’s Energy and Infrastructure Minister and Jaishankar. Another agreement was signed for collaboration on the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, involving Israel’s Minister of Heritage and the Indian side.
In the field of emerging technologies, a Declaration of Intent on horizon scanning was signed by Israel’s Minister of Science and Technology and Jaishankar. An MoU on fisheries and aquaculture was signed by Israel’s Minister of Agriculture and the External Affairs Minister.
The two sides also signed an agreement to advance education through the use of artificial intelligence, with Israel’s Minister of Education and Jaishankar formalising the pact.
The report of the 4th India-Israel CEO Forum was presented by Israel’s Trade Commissioner and India’s Ambassador to Israel, J P Singh. Implementation protocols were also concluded under existing agreements covering commerce, services, manufacturing and the restaurant sector.
Among the other key outcomes were a Letter of Intent for the establishment of a Cyber Centre of Excellence and an MoU linking India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI), operated by the National Payments Corporation of India, with Israel’s Masav system.
Additional agreements included a commercial arbitration pact, an MoU between the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and the Israel Securities Authority, and a separate MoU on artificial intelligence aimed at strengthening cooperation in cutting-edge technologies.
Officials said the new agreements are expected to boost research collaboration, trade flows and high-tech engagement, further deepening the India-Israel strategic partnership.
(With inputs from ANI)