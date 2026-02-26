Congress slams PM Modi’s Knesset speech, calls it ‘unabashed defence’ of Netanyahu

The Congress on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Israeli Parliament, calling it an “unabashed defence of his host” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The opposition party also invoked India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s views on the creation of Israel, citing his correspondence with physicist Albert Einstein.

Addressing the Knesset on Wednesday, Modi described the Gaza Peace Initiative as a pathway towards a “just and durable peace” in the region. He conveyed solidarity with Israel and emphasised India’s firm stance against terrorism.

“I also carry with me the deepest condolences of the people of India for every life lost and for every family whose world was shattered in the barbaric terrorist attack by Hamas on October 7 (2023),” Modi said.

“We feel your pain. We share your grief. India stands with Israel, firmly, with full conviction, in this moment, and beyond. No cause can justify the murder of civilians. Nothing can justify terrorism,” he added.

Reacting to the speech, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh denounced the remarks.

“In his address to the Knesset yesterday - which was an unabashed defence of his host - Prime Minister Modi drew attention to the fact that India recognised the new state of Israel on the day he was born,” he said.