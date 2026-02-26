New sub-hunter INS Anjadip to join Navy, strengthen coastal security

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy will commission its latest sub-hunter, INS Anjadip, on Friday, as part of a 16-ship indigenous programme to strengthen coastal anti-submarine warfare.

The warship will be inducted into the Eastern Naval Command at Chennai with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi presiding over the ceremony.

Sources in the Navy said INS Anjadip’s relevance is heightened in the regional context, particularly vis-à-vis Pakistan, which is expected to rely more heavily on its submarine fleet given its limited surface combatant strength and lack of dedicated anti-submarine warfare platforms.

In this context, the class is expected to secure near-shore waters, allowing larger Indian naval assets to operate with greater flexibility.

“Since there is a possibility of the adversary’s submarines being required to navigate littoral zones with depths as shallow as 50 to 60 metres to achieve effective torpedo firing positions, Anjadip is engineered to detect, track and engage such threats at stand-off ranges, mitigating risks to high-value surface assets operating in proximity,” sources in the Navy said.