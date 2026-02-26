No intention to disrespect judiciary, says Dharmendra Pradhan on NCERT textbook row; assures probe, action

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said an inquiry would be conducted into the controversial Class 8 textbook released by the NCERT.

Pradhan assured that action would be taken against those involved in preparing the content for the book.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court banned the release of the Social Science textbook, taking offence to the section ‘Corruption in the judiciary’ in the chapter ‘The role of judiciary in our society’.

The apex court also issued contempt notices to the Secretary of School Education and the NCERT director.

Speaking to reporters at Jamshedpur, Pradhan said, “There was absolutely no intention to disrespect the judiciary and the government had no such motive. We are taking this matter seriously and an inquiry will be conducted”.

“Whoever was involved in preparing the book and the concerned chapter will face appropriate action. We will also assure that such a mistake does not happen again.” he added.

He also said that the Ministry was in agreement with the observations made by the Supreme Court.