We respect judiciary, take pride in its impartial functioning: BJP on NCERT textbook row

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday termed the controversial chapter in an NCERT textbook talking about judicial corruption a "sensitive matter", and said it respects the country's judiciary and takes pride in its impartial functioning.

The comments came after the Supreme Court imposed a blanket ban on the Class 8 NCERT book carrying a chapter on corruption in the judiciary, and ordered the seizure of all physical copies, along with the takedown of its digital forms. It observed that there appeared to be a "well-orchestrated conspiracy" to defame the judiciary.

Asked about the issue, BJP national spokesperson Sabmit Patra said, "So far as the NCERT issue is concerned, it's a sensitive matter. I would like to put forth the party's stand as its spokesperson that there is no other institution, I would say not only in India but in this whole world, that is as independent and as deserving as the Indian judiciary is."

"We all have a feeling of great respect and pride towards the Indian judiciary, and this is the feeling in everyone's heart," he told reporters at the BJP headquarters here.