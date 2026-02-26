SC bans NCERT book over judiciary corruption chapter; orders seizure, digital takedown as Centre apologises

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday imposed a blanket ban on a Class 8 textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) carrying a chapter on corruption in the judiciary, ordering the seizure of all physical copies and the immediate takedown of its digital versions.

Directing both the Centre and State authorities to comply forthwith, the court warned of “serious action” if its directions were defied in any form.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice Surya Kant also issued show-cause notices to the NCERT Director and the School Education Secretary, asking them to explain why action should not be taken against those responsible for the inclusion of the chapter.

“It is my duty to find out who is responsible; heads must roll,” the Chief Justice remarked during the hearing. He raised serious concern over the contents of the chapter and its potential impact on public perception of the judiciary.

The Bench said it appeared to reveal a “deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy” aimed at defaming the judiciary and weakening institutional authority.

“It seems to us that there is a calculated move to undermine the institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary. If allowed to go unchecked, this will erode the sanctity of judicial office in the estimation of the public at large and within the impressionable minds of youth,” the Chief Justice observed, according to Bar and Bench.

The court added that no individual or authority involved would be allowed to “go scot-free.”

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology on behalf of the Ministry of Education. However, the Bench noted that NCERT’s official communication contained no explicit apology and instead appeared to justify the inclusion of the material.