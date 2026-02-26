'RSS-driven exercise full of mischief': Congress slams rewriting of textbooks amid NCERT row

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Thursday said the Supreme Court is rightly agitated over critical references to the judiciary in NCERT textbooks and claimed that the rewriting of such books over the past decade has been an RSS-driven exercise full of "mischief and malice".

The opposition party's assertion came after the Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a "complete blanket ban" on the Class 8 NCERT book with a chapter on corruption in the judiciary and ordered that all copies, physical and digital, be seized.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "The Supreme Court is rightly agitated over critical references to the judiciary in NCERT textbooks."

"Actually, the way NCERT textbooks have been rewritten over the past decade is disgraceful, apart from being dangerous as well. It has been a RSS-driven exercise full of mischief and malice. It is this racket that needs to be investigated," he said.