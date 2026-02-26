SC flags ‘calculated move’ to undermine judiciary in NCERT textbook row, says 'heads must roll'

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday initiated suo motu proceedings over a chapter on judicial corruption in a Class 8 textbook published by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant oberving that responsibility must be fixed and accountability ensured.

“It is my duty to find out who is responsible; heads must roll,” the Chief Justice remarked during the hearing. He raised serious concern over the contents of the chapter and its potential impact on public perception of the judiciary.

The Bench said it appeared to reveal a “deep-rooted, well-planned conspiracy” aimed at defaming the judiciary and weakening institutional authority.

“It seems to us that there is a calculated move to undermine the institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary. If allowed to go unchecked, this will erode the sanctity of judicial office in the estimation of the public at large and within the impressionable minds of youth,” the Chief Justice observed, according to Bar and Bench.

The court indicated that it may consider ordering the removal of the contentious excerpts from the textbook, stressing that “no one will be allowed to go scot-free.”

Meanwhile, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tendered an unconditional and unqualified apology on behalf of the Ministry of Education. However, the Bench noted that NCERT’s official communication contained no explicit apology and instead appeared to justify the inclusion of the material.