SC flags non-payment of honorarium for panel monitoring Manipur violence cases; orders interim release

NEW DELHI: Expressing its serious displeasure over the non-payment of honorariums to the judges' panel monitoring the relief and rehabilitation in Manipur violence cases, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed a reimbursement to the committee members as an interim measure of payment.

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, passed the order, keeping in view the fact that the judges' panel monitoring rehabilitation in Manipur violence had incurred substantial expenses and would continue to do so. The two other judges in the bench were Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi.

"We are disappointed to know that no reimbursement for their travel and work has been done so far. We deem it appropriate that as an interim measure, let Rs 12 lakh be given to Justice Gita Mittal (Heading the committee) and Rs 10 lakh each to Justices Shalini P Joshi, a former judge of the Bombay High Court, and Asha Menon, an ex-judge of the Delhi High Court (who are also part of the panel)," the decision of the apex court stated.

CJI Kant added that as of now, the amount will be released by Union and later shared by the state. Similarly, Rs 10 lakh shall be given to Dattatray Padsalgikar as well, who is heading the CBI probe.

The court -- besides passing the order of the interim amount -- also clarified that the honorarium would be fixed separately at a later stage, and that the present direction was confined to meeting immediate expenses.