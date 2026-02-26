SC seeks expert opinion on whether mining can be permitted in Aravalli region

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will first seek the opinion of experts on whether mining can be permitted in the Aravalli region and, if so, to what extent.

SC extended the stay of the operation of its earlier November 20 verdict on all the licensed mining activities for the time being.

The top court bench took suo motu proceedings -- of the definition of Aravalli -- on December 29, after serious concerns were raised that the revised definition of the Aravalli Hills could permit unregulated mining which could have a devastating effect to the environment.

While continuing and extending the status quo order on all licensed mining activities for the time being, a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul M Pancholi, requested the Ministry to suggest a panel of domain experts (on mining issues) along with their profiles.

"The opinion of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change would be of assistance in defining the expression Aravalli, its total area, the ranges, the forest cover, and identifying parts of the Aravalli where cities, towns and villages have already been developed over centuries," said the top court on Thursday.

It also asked the advocates appearing in the matter from all the respective parties to suggest eminent subject experts' names for constituting the committee.

Requesting Advocate Jai Cheema to assist the Court as a domain expert in the matter, the court on Thursday granted time till March 10 to advocates for the parties and intervenor to submit their respective notes on the issue.

The matter will now be listed for the purpose of constituting the committee and framing the issues that arise in the case.

The November 20 verdict -- delivered by the then CJI B R Gavai -- had restricted the definition of the Aravalli range to landforms rising at least 100 metres above the local terrain.