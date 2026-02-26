Sunetra Pawar elected as NCP's first woman national president; vows to carry forward Ajit Pawar's dreams

MUMBAI: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday unanimously elected Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as the party's national president, a month after the death of her husband Ajit Pawar, who held the position earlier.

Sunetra Pawar will be the first woman to lead the party. She was elected at the party’s executive body meeting held at Worli Dome on Thursday evening. The meeting was attended by senior office-bearers and representatives from various states.

NCP national working president Praful Patel proposed Sunetra Pawar's name as the national president, and later it was seconded and supported by Sunil Tatkare.

Addressing NCP workers, Sunetra Pawar said, "I will not leave behind any section of society in development. I will take along all sections of society and work for them. Ajit Dada has worked for Maharashtra and its development, and the same work will be carried forward without any break. Each person at the party is the national president. We have to expand our party and need to work hard to get back the national status for our party.”