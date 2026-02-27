Guns to Governance: 120 former Maoists visit Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Friday

RAIPUR: As many as 120 former Maoists, who once saw the state as an adversary, visited the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly on Friday to witness proceedings.

The group, which included high-ranking former Naxal cadres, stepped into the assembly to witness parliamentary proceedings firsthand, marking what officials described as an "unforgettable day" in the state’s history.

The 120-member ex-Maoist group was personally received by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma.

Greeting the group with the traditional "Jai Johar," CM Sai emphasised that his government’s priority is ensuring a life of dignity and security for those who choose the path of the Constitution. "We have framed our rehabilitation policy accordingly. The result is that those who once walked the path of violence are now standing with us in the temple of the Constitution, witnessing the democratic process," the CM said.

"It is a matter of great pride that our brothers and sisters, having left the path of violence, are today standing as witnesses to the democratic process," the CM stated.

Deputy CM Vijay Sharma delivered a welcome note, underlining the transition from Gun-tantra (rule of the gun) to Gan-tantra (republic/democracy).