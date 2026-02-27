Return banned textbook, delete social media posts on controversial chapter: NCERT

NEW DELHI: The National Council for Educational Research and Technology (NCERT) on Friday called upon individuals or organisations who have a copy of the banned textbook to hand it over to its head office in Delhi at the earliest.

This comes amid the Supreme Court’s blanket ban announced for its new Class 8 Social Science book on Thursday.

The advisory said, “NCERT requests any individual or organisation in possession of the NCERT textbook Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Grade 8 Part 2, or any material related to it, to return it to the Head, Department of Education in Social Sciences or the Publication Division, NCERT, Sri Aurobindo Marg, New Delhi, at the earliest. We also request that any content related to the chapter, 'Role of Judiciary in our Society’ if posted on any of the social media or digital platforms be deleted at the earliest.”

It also appealed to anyone who bought a copy of the textbook from anywhere to return it immediately to the NCERT.