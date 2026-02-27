Three held for stalking, abusing Nagaland doctor near AIIMS Gorakhpur

LUCKNOW: Three persons have been arrested for stalking, abusing and trying to molest a 25-year-old resident doctor from Nagaland, working at AIIMS, Gorakhpur.

The incident took place on Sunday evening and came to light on Monday after a complaint was filed by the victim, following which a police team went to AIIMS and recorded her statement.

The victim is a third-year resident doctor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS, Gorakhpur. While returning from a mall in the city, three men on a motorcycle followed her for 1.5 km.

Police sources said that the accused followed the victim from the mall and allegedly passed obscene remarks before engaging in further misconduct near the AIIMS entrance.

Police said the accused allegedly passed lewd remarks and verbally abused her as she walked back to AIIMS. The victim also alleged that the accused touched her inappropriately and made obscene gestures till she reached Gate number 2 of AIIMS.

Sources said the accused tried to expose their private parts by removing their clothes. When she raised an alarm, they fled the spot after issuing threats of dire consequences.

The victim reached her hostel and told her colleagues about the incident, who informed higher authorities. She lodged a formal police complaint the next day.