63.66 lakh names deleted as ECI releases final voter list in Bengal, 60 lakh more await clearance from judges

KOLKATA: With the removal of around 63.66 lakh absentee, shifted, dead and duplicate (ASDD) names, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday released the final voter list following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls.

Addressing a press conference, Manoj Agarwal, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), said on Saturday, “More than 63 lakh voters have been deleted from the final voters’ list in the state while another 60 lakh electors belong to the ‘under adjudication’ group and their voting rights will be decided by judicial officers.”

He said, “The number of total voters, which was 7.08 crore as per the draft electoral rolls in the state, has come down to 7.04 crore in the final rolls after the SIR exercise. Three lakh seventy-five thousand voters have been deleted from the draft rolls in the first phase of the SIR process,” adding, “1.82 lakh new voters have been included to the final list.”

More than 1.5 crore voters belonging to the logical discrepancies and unmapped categories out of the 7.08 crore were summoned for SIR hearings at different centres.

In the draft roll published last December, the names of over 58 lakh voters were deleted. The number of deleted names will rise further once the fate of the 60 lakh electors in the ‘under adjudication’ category is decided by the judicial officers.

“We have done a few undesirable mistakes during this huge exercise but all these are minor. The Commission has intervened promptly to rectify these mistakes,” Agarwal said.

Sources said that in districts across the state, physical copies of the list were being distributed from Saturday noon onwards and by evening the list is likely to be available online.